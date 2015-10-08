BEIJING Oct 8 China Import and Export Bank
signed an initial deal on Thursday to provide a lending facility
of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.87 billion) to Commercial Aircraft
Corporation of China (Comac), state media said.
The move has pushed up the Chinese state policy bank's total
outstanding loans to Comac to around 4.4 billion yuan. The
company makes both ARJ21 regional jets and the larger C919 plane
which it hopes could eventually compete with the Airbus
A320 and Boeing B737, the People's Daily said on its
website.
Comac executives could not be reached immediately for
comment.
So far, the bank has helped funded import or export of over
700 airplanes, with outstanding loans and credit lines totalling
110 billion yuan, it said.
($1 = 6.3529 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Keith Weir)