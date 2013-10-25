UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 FAW Car Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 160.7 percent at 151.6 million yuan ($25 million)
* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 350.28 percent at 778.5 million yuan
* Says to invest 861 million yuan to upgrade Besturn model product line
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/har24v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources