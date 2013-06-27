BRIEF-ChinaCache International says to sell data center assets
* Entered agreements to sell 79.0% interest of ChinaCache Xin Run Technology to Tianjin Shuishan Technology, Shanghai Qiaoyong, Tianjin Dingsheng
SINGAPORE, June 27 China Fishery Group Ltd said on Thursday it intends to start arbitration proceedings against Veramar Azul in Peru over the latter's failure to transfer a call option that will let the Singapore-listed firm raise its stake in Copeinca ASA.
China Fishery said the arbitration against Veramar will not affect its takeover offer for Copeinca, which is Peru's second-largest fishing company.
China Fishery said in a stock exchange filing it effectively controls 65.26 percent of Copeinca shares, not including the call option shares from Veramar.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
