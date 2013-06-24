OSLO, June 24 China Fishery Group is launching an offer for all remaining shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca, once the target of a bidding war with Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq.

China Fishery Group's latest offer is 68.17 crowns per share, 8.47 crowns above the offer it made for the company in April. Copeinca shares closed at 58.0 crowns on Friday.

China Fishery Group said it effectively controlled 74.23 percent of Copeinca shares.

Cermaq said later it welcomed China Fishery Group's offer and has pre-accepted to sell its shares in Copeinca to the Asian company. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)