HONG KONG May 14 State-owned China Galaxy
Securities Co Ltd narrowed the indicative price range
on its up to $1.1 billion initial public offering, IFR reported
on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The company changed the range to HK$5.28-5.43 per share,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched
the deal on May 6, with an indicative range of HK$4.99 to
HK$6.77 per share.
China Galaxy Securities is offering 1.5 billion new shares
in a primary offering, while its controlling shareholder, Galaxy
Financial Holdings, is selling 67.7 million existing shares.
At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as
HK$8.51 billion ($1.1 billion), compared with up to $1.4 billion
in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after
books are closed on Wednesday.