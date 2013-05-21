BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
HONG KONG May 21 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd soared as much as 8.3 percent in gray market trading on Tuesday, signaling expectations the Chinese state-owned brokerage will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.
China Galaxy shares changed hands at HK$5.70 in late afternoon and rose as high as HK$5.74, up from the IPO price of HK$5.30 ($0.68), according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$5.64, up 6.4 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.
Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.
China Galaxy Securities priced its $1.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$4.99-HK$6.77 per share last week. The offering was the second biggest in Hong Kong this year, behind Sinopec Engineering's $1.8 billion listing, also last week.
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.