HONG KONG Aug 16 China Galaxy Securities plans to raise a combined $1 billion through initial public offerings in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the first half of 2013, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The company has invited banks to pitch for the deal next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Guotai Junan won the mandate to sponsor the Shanghai portion of the offering, IFR said.

Beijing-based China Galaxy would join rivals Citic Securities and Haitong Securities, the country's largest and second-largest brokerages, which raised a combined $3.6 billion in Hong Kong offerings in October last year and in April.

The most recent offering by a brokerage in the mainland Chinese market was the $270 million listing in Shenzhen by Western Securities in May, IFR added.

Calls made to China Galaxy's office were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Additional reporting by Melanie Lee in Shanghai; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills and Muralikumar Anantharaman)