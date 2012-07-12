HONG KONG, July 12 China's state-owned Beijing
Enterprises Group Co Ltd (BJEG) has again raised its
stake in bid target China Gas Holdings Ltd, taking its
holding to 20.3 percent, a filing with the Hong Kong securities
regulator showed on Thursday.
BJEG, parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd
, has been consistently building its stake in China
Gas, which has rebuffed a $2.2 billion joint takeover offer from
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) .
Last week, ENN and Sinopec extended their offer for China
Gas by a month to Aug. 6 as they wait for regulatory approvals
for the deal.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Alison Lui; Editing by Chris
Lewis)