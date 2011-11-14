HONG KONG Nov 14 China Gas Holdings , a natural gas distributor from China where energy demand is booming, has been approached by an independent potential investor interested in taking a substantial stake in the company, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday.

Trading in its shares will resume on Monday, after it was suspended on Thursday. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)