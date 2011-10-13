HONG KONG Oct 13 China Gas Holdings Ltd
, a natural gas distributor, expects its annual gas
sales volume to almost double by 2015 and gas prices to
increase, a company executive said on Thursday.
Sales volume is expected to rise to 10 billion cubic metres
in 2015 from 5.2 billion this year, Joint Managing Director Eric
Leung told Reuters in an interview.
The growth would be driven by the completion of China's new
west-to-east natural gas pipeline, gas pipelines linking China
with Kazakhstan and Myanmar, and several liquefied natural gas
receiving terminals along China's coast, he said.
Leung also said he expected China to raise natural gas
prices around the end of the year, narrowing the price gap with
gasoline and diesel.
"The price of natural gas for vehicle use is only half that
of gasoline and diesel. Chinese prices for natural gas face
upward pressure," he said.
