HONG KONG Oct 13 China Gas Holdings Ltd , a natural gas distributor, expects its annual gas sales volume to almost double by 2015 and gas prices to increase, a company executive said on Thursday.

Sales volume is expected to rise to 10 billion cubic metres in 2015 from 5.2 billion this year, Joint Managing Director Eric Leung told Reuters in an interview.

The growth would be driven by the completion of China's new west-to-east natural gas pipeline, gas pipelines linking China with Kazakhstan and Myanmar, and several liquefied natural gas receiving terminals along China's coast, he said.

Leung also said he expected China to raise natural gas prices around the end of the year, narrowing the price gap with gasoline and diesel.

"The price of natural gas for vehicle use is only half that of gasoline and diesel. Chinese prices for natural gas face upward pressure," he said. (Reporting Alison Lui; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)