* Beijing Enterprises buys 5.4 pct China Gas stake from Oman Oil

* Pays 17 pct premium to Sinopec/ENN's offer price

* Other key shareholders have also raised China Gas stakes recently (Recasts with analyst comments)

By Alison Lui and Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, May 4 Chinese state-owned conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Group said it has increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd to nearly 9 percent, raising the prospect of a bidding war with state firm Sinopec for the mainland gas distributor.

Beijing Enterprises Group -- parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited -- snapped up a 5.4 percent stake in China Gas from seller Oman Oil, paying $126 million to become a significant shareholder.

China Gas late last year received an unsolicited $2.2 billion takeover offer from Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings, which it rejected, saying it failed to reflect the true value of the company.

The motive behind the stake purchase of Beijing Enterprises Group, which is engaged in natural gas distribution, water, infrastructure, toll road operation and beer production, was not clear.

Chinese companies rarely make unsolicited offers and it is even rarer to see two state-owned entities vying for the same asset. But the possibility of a battle by the Beijing firm with the consortium formed by Sinopec and domestic gas distributor ENN could not be ruled out, some analysts said. And Beijing Enterprises could be a formidable force, they said.

"It has strong execution, powerful government background, and abundant cash on hand," said BOC International analyst Pei Wang, referring to Beijing Enterprises.

"However, its gas business has been limited due to its constrained exposure only to Beijing city and it has been expecting to develop in areas outside Beijing," she said in a note to clients.

'VALUED INVESTMENT'

The battle for China Gas has intensified in the past few months, with several key shareholders in the firm, including South Korea's SK Holdings, having increased their stakes in the takeover target through secondary market buys.

A successful takeover by Sinopec and ENN would create a powerful natural gas distribution group in China's rapidly growing gas market, analysts have said.

The consortium is still waiting for Chinese regulatory approvals to launch a formal bid for China Gas.

"It was our parent company which acquired the stake (from Oman Oil) as a valued investment," said Jimmy Tam, executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited, the flagship listed unit of Beijing Enterprises Group.

Beijing Enterprises Group bought 237.6 million China Gas shares from Oman Oil at HK$4.10 per share, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong's securities regulator on Friday. That was a 17 percent premium to the price of HK$3.50 each in the indicative offer made by the Sinopec/ENN consortium.

Shares of China Gas closed unchanged at HK$3.9 on Friday, while shares of Beijing Enterprises Holding ended up 4.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas and Alison Leung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)