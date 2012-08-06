By Charlie Zhu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 6 Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp
and gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings are
extending their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings
again, this time by a month, as they seek regulatory
approvals to proceed with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover
bid.
Sinopec and ENN are finding the odds increasingly stacked
against them as regulatory hurdles remain uncrossed eight months
after their offer and key shareholders of the target company
place new obstacles in their way, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter have told Reuters.
In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the
Sinopec/ENN consortium said on Monday they have decided to
extend the offer until September 6 p e nding approvals from
various Chinese authorities, including the country's commerce
ministry, which recently extended its anti-monopoly review for
the offer to around the end of August.
Buying China Gas would give Sinopec and ENN access to the
country's largest portfolio of natural gas distribution
projects. But analysts say the consortium will have to win
regulatory approvals and raise its offer to win the backing of
China Gas shareholders.
The consortium had already extended the offer period three
times over eight months in the absence of regulatory approval
and permission from China Gas's board to conduct due diligence
on the company that has piped-gas operations in 160 cities and
20,000 employees.
The consortium has now set September 6 as the "long stop
date", meaning if by that date pre-conditions set out in their
indicative proposals, including winning the necessary regulatory
approval and conducting due diligence on China Gas, are not met,
the group could drop the offer or reset the long-stop date.
In December last year, Sinopec and ENN
made a conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 per share for China
Gas, making it the first unsolicited offer in Hong Kong.
China Gas rejected the offer, saying it failed to reflect
the true value of the company, and its share price has since
traded consistently above the offer price as some of its key
shareholders jostled to raise their stakes in the company.
Shares in China Gas ended little changed at HK$4.26 on
Monday, a 22 percent premium to the offer price.
About 51 percent of China Gas is held by state-controlled
utility Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) and two other
investors, one of them a venture set up by London-listed Fortune
Oil and former managing director of China Gas Liu
Minhui, and the other a unit of South Korea's SK Group
.
