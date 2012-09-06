HONG KONG, Sept 7 China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
have extended their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings
Ltd for the fifth time as they seek regulatory
approvals to move ahead with Hong Kong's first unsolicited
takeover bid.
Sinopec and ENN will extend the offer until Oct. 15, the
companies said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
In December last year, Sinopec and ENN
made a conditional cash offer of HK$3.50 for China Gas. The
piped-gas distributor rejected the offer, saying it failed to
reflect the true value of the Hong Kong-listed company.
Shares in China Gas have since traded consistently above the
offer price as some key shareholders including Beijing
Enterprises Group Co Ltd jostled to raise their stakes in the
company, which operates in more than 150 Chinese cities.
The pre-conditions set in the Sinopec-ENN proposal include
winning the necessary approvals from Chinese regulatory
authorities, and China Gas allowing Sinopec and ENN to conduct
due diligence.