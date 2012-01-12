SEOUL Jan 12 A unit of South Korea's SK
Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy an additional up to 120
billion won ($104 million) stake in takeover target China Gas
Holdings, a spokeswoman for SK Holdings told Reuters
on Thursday.
As part of that plan, SK E&S Co has already acquired 8.1
million shares in China Gas between HK$3.64-$3.69 each, the
company said in a regulatory filing earlier this week, taking
its stake to 7.75 percent.
Another SK Group affiliate, SK Gas, separately
holds a 4.49 percent in China Gas.
The purchase plan comes after China Gas last month rejected
a proposed cash offer from state-owned China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy
Holdings, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental
value of the company.
"E&S has consistently increased its CGH stake since 2006.
After the purchase, E&S will respect and follow the company's
existing management and multiple strategic investors." the
spokeswoman said, adding SK sees a lot of synergies via
investment in China Gas.
($1 = 1158.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Jacqueline Wong)