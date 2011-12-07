HONG KONG Dec 7 Trading in shares of
China Gas Holdings Ltd will be suspended on Wednesday
pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said in an
announcement, without giving further details.
China Gas, a natural gas distributor from China where energy
demand is booming, said last month that it had been approached
by an independent potential investor interested in taking a
substantial stake in the company.
In a separate announcement, trading in shares of ENN Energy
Holdings Ltd was also suspended pending a statement,
the Hong Kong bourse said.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)