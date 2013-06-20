BRIEF-Ciber says enters waiver and amendment with Wells Fargo
* On March 3, 2017, entered into waiver and amendment no. 11 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - SEC filing
June 20 June 20 : * China GDP Growth Forecast: HSBC cuts 2013 forecast to 7.4% from 8.2%; cuts 2014 forecast to 7.4% from 8.4% * MSCI China index: HSBC cuts end-2013 target for index to 60 from 70 * Chinese stocks: HSBC cuts to neutral from overweight
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition