SHANGHAI, June 26 Shares in Guotai Junan
Securities jumped 44 percent in their Shanghai debut
on Friday after raising 30.1 billion yuan ($4.85 billion) in the
country's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2010.
State-owned Guotai Junan shares rose as high as 28.38 yuan,
from their IPO price of 19.71 yuan per share. The shares opened
at 23.65 yuan.
China's third-largest brokerage by profits raised 30.1
billion yuan by selling 1.5 billion shares in the largest IPO
since the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised around $11
billion in Shanghai and another $11 billion in Hong Kong through
a dual listing.
