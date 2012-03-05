SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore-listed China Healthcare Ltd, which owns and manages medicare centres and nursing homes in Singapore and Malaysia, said on Monday Econ EQT Investment Pte Ltd has offered S$0.28 per share to acquire the firm.

Econ EQT Investment Pte Ltd is 51 percent owned by Econ Investment Holdings Pte Ltd. Hemma Holding Ltd, controlled by a group of private equity funds, holds the remaining 49 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)