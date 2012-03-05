BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore-listed China Healthcare Ltd, which owns and manages medicare centres and nursing homes in Singapore and Malaysia, said on Monday Econ EQT Investment Pte Ltd has offered S$0.28 per share to acquire the firm.
Econ EQT Investment Pte Ltd is 51 percent owned by Econ Investment Holdings Pte Ltd. Hemma Holding Ltd, controlled by a group of private equity funds, holds the remaining 49 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)