HONG KONG Aug 28 State-owned bad debt
management firm China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has won
approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange for its initial public
offering, expected to total up to $3 billion, a person with
direct knowledge of the plans said.
Huarong got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the
exchange, setting the stage for an IPO in September or early
October, said the source, who could not be named because details
of the IPO are not yet public.
Typically, after winning approval companies would start
marketing their IPOs right away, but banks helping to underwrite
the massive Huarong deal had recommended the company to wait a
couple of weeks because of volatility in global stocks, the
source added.
Huarong did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)