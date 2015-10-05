HONG KONG Oct 5 State-owned bad debt management firm China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd has started to pitch its planned Hong Kong initial public offering to investors, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters.

Huarong had received the nod for an IPO in August but the pitch to investors had been delayed due to turbulence in global markets.

Huarong's IPO will consist of 6.31 billion shares, including no more than 607 million shares from China's Ministry of Finance and no more than 17 million shares from state-backed grain trader COFCO, the terms showed.

The company plans to raise up to $3 billion from the IPO.

Huarong plans to use 60 percent of proceeds of the IPO to develop its distressed asset business and buy more debt from financial and non-financial companies, with another 30 percent of the funds set aside to expand its financial services businesses. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)