(Refiles to correct name of company to "China Infrastructure Investment" in headline) Nov 3 China Infrastructure Investment Ltd : * Major disposal and connected transaction in relation to the disposal of 49% of the equity interest in the intermediate holding company and the cancellation of the second tranche option * Received a partial payment of the disposal amounting to HK$135 million from the purchasers on 2 November 2015 * Purchasers have not fulfilled all the conditions precedent or completion of the disposal * Source text for Eikon