Oct 29 China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd, a leading manufacturer of shipping containers, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 651 514 Revenue 13,337 14,516 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)