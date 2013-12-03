Dec 3 China Kejian Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu T.Y. Environmental Protection & Energy for 1.8 billion yuan ($295.43 million) via share issue

* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 600 million yuan for T.Y.'s working capital

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyh25v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0929 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)