Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 3 China Kejian Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Jiangsu T.Y. Environmental Protection & Energy for 1.8 billion yuan ($295.43 million) via share issue
* Says plans private placement of shares to raise up to 600 million yuan for T.Y.'s working capital
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyh25v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0929 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)