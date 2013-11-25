HONG KONG/LONDON Nov 25 Chinalco, the largest aluminium producer in China, has dropped out of the race for Glencore Xstrata's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, leaving rival Minmetals as the front-runner, sources familiar with the matter said.

Commodities trader Glencore agreed this year to sell Las Bambas to secure approval from China's competition authorities for its takeover of miner Xstrata, as Beijing feared the merged group would have too much power over the copper market.

A Chinese buyer has been considered a certainty since Las Bambas was put on the block, as major Western miners focus on slimming to core assets and away from large projects like this Peruvian mine. Las Bambas is due to begin production in 2015 and is one of the largest copper mines to be sold in recent years.

Second-round bids for the mine are due next month, weeks later than previously indicated, several of the sources said. That could mean Glencore misses its own target of agreeing a sale this year.

Chinalco Mining and MMG Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed offshore arm of China Minmetals Corp which is bidding, declined to comment. Glencore also declined to comment.