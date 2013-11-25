HONG KONG/LONDON Nov 25 Chinalco, the
largest aluminium producer in China, has dropped out of the race
for Glencore Xstrata's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper
mine in Peru, leaving rival Minmetals as the front-runner,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Commodities trader Glencore agreed this year to sell Las
Bambas to secure approval from China's competition authorities
for its takeover of miner Xstrata, as Beijing feared the merged
group would have too much power over the copper market.
A Chinese buyer has been considered a certainty since Las
Bambas was put on the block, as major Western miners focus on
slimming to core assets and away from large projects like this
Peruvian mine. Las Bambas is due to begin production in 2015 and
is one of the largest copper mines to be sold in recent years.
Second-round bids for the mine are due next month, weeks
later than previously indicated, several of the sources said.
That could mean Glencore misses its own target of agreeing a
sale this year.
Chinalco Mining and MMG Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed
offshore arm of China Minmetals Corp which is bidding, declined
to comment. Glencore also declined to comment.