SHANGHAI Oct 21 Aluminum Corp of China Ltd
(Chinalco) , the country's top aluminium
producer, will buy 15 million tonnes of coking coal per year
from Mongolia's Tavan Tolgoi mine over the next three years, it
said in a statement seen on Friday.
Chinalco said it had signed the contract with state-owned
Mongolian miner Erdenes MGL in July and the first delivery of
coal to China was made this week.
Erdenes said in July that Chinalco would resell 30 percent
of the coking coal to Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp
and Mitsui & Co Ltd , and state-owned Korea
Resources Corp .
The government has split the massive Tavan Tolgoi coalfield
into two sections for development. The east Tsankhi area is
owned by Erdenes TT, which is planning an initial public
offering worth an estimated $10 billion, while the west Tsankhi
block is being auctioned to miners via an international tender.
