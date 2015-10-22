LIMA Oct 22 A back-up plan rolled out by
Chinalco Mining Corp International for a day-old
strike at its Toromocho copper deposit in Peru has softened the
impact on output, even though most workers downed tools, the
union said Thursday.
The strike likely curbed copper production by 50 percent on
Wednesday when about 80 percent of workers took part, said
Carlos Roman, the union's legal advisor said. On Thursday about
70 percent took part in the stoppage, he added.
Alvaro Barrenechea, corporate affairs manager for Chinalco
in Peru, said production has not been affected but declined to
say why.
Toromocho has been ramping up production in recent months
and produced some 17,000 tonnes of copper in August, according
to government data.
Roman said the union might hold another strike in the future
but hopes to resolve the dispute through negotiation.
Workers are asking for an 8 percent wage increase, the same
as last year, but the company has offered a 4.2 percent raise,
Roman said.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Richard
Chang)