HONG KONG Jan 31 Chinalco Mining Corp
International, a unit of China's top aluminium group Aluminum
Corp of China (Chinalco), fell as much as 11.4 percent on its
Hong Kong debut on Thursday, a week after pricing its $400
million initial public offering near the mid-point of an
indicative range.
Shares in the company fell to HK$1.55 in early
trading, compared with a 0.1 percent decline in the benchmark
Hang Seng index.
The Chinalco unit priced the IPO last week at HK$1.75 per
share, after marketing it in a range of HK$1.52 to HK$1.91.
BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley were joint
global coordinators, with CCB International, China International
Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and Standard Chartered Plc
also acting as joint bookrunners for the IPO.