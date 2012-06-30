SHANGHAI, June 30 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
has received regulatory approval to issue
up to 38 billion yuan ($6 billion) in subordinated debt, it said
on Saturday.
The firm has received approval from the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission to issue subordinated debt with maturity
terms of 10 years and 15 years, the issue to be completed within
six months of the date of approval, the company said in a filing
to the Shanghai stock exchange.
China's insurance regulator is mulling a series of measures
to reinvigorate the sector, which is suffering from a sluggish
stock market and slower premium growth.
($1 = 6.3541 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)