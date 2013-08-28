BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market capitalization, posted a 68 percent increase in first-half net profits, above analysts' forecasts, on stronger investment returns and fewer impairments.
The company said it had earned 16.2 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) in the period. Four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast an average profit of 14.8 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.