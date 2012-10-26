SHANGHAI Oct 26 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market value, has posted its first quarterly loss since 2008 due to big impairment losses from a sluggish domestic stock market.

The company said it made a third - quarter loss of 2.2 billion yuan ($352.47 million) compared with a 3 .75 billion yuan profit a year ago, having warned last week that its net profit in the first nine months of the year would fall about 55 percent.. ($1=6.2547 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)