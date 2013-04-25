BRIEF-Endesa chairman says hasn't met any investors for sale of group
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market value, posted a 79.1 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit, boosted by an increase in investment yield and a decrease in impairment losses.
The insurer earned a net profit of 10.08 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) or 0.36 yuan per share in the first three months of the year compared with 5.63 billion yuan a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
Shares of China Life, which closed at 16.76 yuan on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, have fallen more than 22 percent this year. The company's Hong Kong-listed shares, which closed at HK$20.60, have fallen more than 23 percent this year. ($1 = 6.1781 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Cowell)
March 8 Borja Prado, chairman of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa, says in an emailed comment:
WASHINGTON, March 8 A potentially lengthy U.S. legislative fight over replacement of the Obamacare health law gets underway on Wednesday as two House of Representatives committees begin negotiating over changes to a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: