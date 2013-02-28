BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
HONG KONG Feb 28 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market value, said on Thursday that its full-year 2012 profit could be 40 percent less than it was in 2011.
The company posted a net profit of 18.331 billion yuan ($2.94 billion) and earnings per share of 0.65 yuan for 2011. It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that the decrease is due to a decline in investment yield and higher impairment losses from continued weakness in the capital markets.
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.