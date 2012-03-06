HONG KONG, March 6 China Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its net profit for 2011 is expected to show a 40-50 percent decline compared with a year earlier.

The Chinese insurer, the world's largest insurer by market value, said the decrease was mainly the result of a decline in investment yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by capital market fluctuations. It gave no further details.

The insurer's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 3.7 percent on Tuesday, compared with a 2.2 percent decline in Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)