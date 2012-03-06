HONG KONG, March 6 China Life Insurance Co
Ltd said on Tuesday that its net profit for
2011 is expected to show a 40-50 percent decline compared with a
year earlier.
The Chinese insurer, the world's largest insurer by market
value, said the decrease was mainly the result of a decline in
investment yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by
capital market fluctuations. It gave no further details.
For statement click on: here
The insurer's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 3.7 percent on
Tuesday, compared with a 2.2 percent decline in Hang Seng Index
.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)