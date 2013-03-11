HONG KONG, March 11 China Life Insurance Company
resumed trading in Hong Kong on Monday
following a suspension earlier in the day that resulted from
comments made to the press by Yang Mingsheng, the chairman of
the board.
Yang's comments about the likelihood that the company's
profits would improve this year were his own opinion and should
not be construed as an earnings forecast, the company said in a
filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Trading of the company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange was halted on Monday morning following Yang's comments
in an interview with journalists.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Anthony Barker)