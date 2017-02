HONG KONG Aug 22 China Life Insurance Company Limited , the world's biggest insurer by market capitalisation, said it was considering a subordinated term debt issue.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday, the Chinese insurer said it would submit a proposal on the issue for board review and approval as soon as possible. It gave no further details.

For statement please click here

China Life is planning to issue up 30 billion yuan ($4.69 billion) worth of subordinated debt, according to a report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

($1 = 6.393 yuan)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)