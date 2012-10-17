HONG KONG Oct 17 China Life , the world's largest insurer by market value, warned on Wednesday that its net profit in the first nine months of the year could be about 55 percent below what it was in the same period of last year.

It said the decline would be due to a decrease in investment yield and higher impairment losses from continued weakness in the capital market.

China Life is due to report results later this month. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)