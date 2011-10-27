SHANGHAI Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest life insurer by
market value, said on Thursday it posted a 45.7 percent drop in
third-quarter profit, far lower than expected, as a slumping
stock market hit investment returns.
It confirmed the figures in an earlier Reuters report from a
source.
Net income during the July-September period fell to 3.75
billion yuan ($590.2 million) from 6.9 billion yuan a year
earlier, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.
That compares with an average profit forecast of 4.52 billion
yuan by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Chinese insurers, whose earnings are highly correlated with
investment returns, are suffering from a domestic stock market
that slumped 15 percent during the third quarter.
($1 = 6.375 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)