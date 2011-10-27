SHANGHAI Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter profit, far lower than expected, as a slumping stock market hit investment returns, a source with direct knowledge of the figures told Reuters.

Net income during the July-September period fell to 3.75 billion yuan ($590.2 million) from 6.9 billion yuan a year earlier, the source said.

That compares with an average profit forecast of 4.52 billion yuan by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Chinese insurers, whose earnings are highly correlated with investment returns, are suffering from a domestic stock market that slumped 15 percent during the third quarter. ($1 = 6.375 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.353 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Matt Driskill)