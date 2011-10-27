SHANGHAI Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, the world's largest life insurer by
market value, posted a 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter
profit, far lower than expected, as a slumping stock market hit
investment returns, a source with direct knowledge of the
figures told Reuters.
Net income during the July-September period fell to 3.75
billion yuan ($590.2 million) from 6.9 billion yuan a year
earlier, the source said.
That compares with an average profit forecast of 4.52
billion yuan by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Chinese insurers, whose earnings are highly correlated with
investment returns, are suffering from a domestic stock market
that slumped 15 percent during the third quarter.
($1 = 6.375 Chinese yuan)
