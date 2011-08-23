(Repeats to attach to alerts)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Aug 23 China Life Insurance Co , the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a 28 percent fall in first-half profit as turbulent markets cut its investment returns.

Earnings for January-June fell to 12.96 billion yuan ($2 billion), or 0.46 yuan per share, from 18.03 billion yuan, or 0.64 yuan per share a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

That fell short of the average forecast of 14.96 billion yuan from four analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)