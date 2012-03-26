HONG KONG, March 26 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
posted a 45.5 percent fall in 2011 net
profit, after the world's biggest life insurer by market value
suffered from lower investment returns and slower growth in
premium incomes.
China Life's net income fell to 18.33 billion yuan ($2.91
billion) from 33.63 billion yuan a year earlier. That compared
with a forecast of 22.58 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters
Starmine poll.
Earnings per share were 0.65 yuan for 2011 and the company
declared a final dividend of 0.23 yuan.
Earlier in March, China Life said 2011 profit would be down
40-50 percent compared with 2010.
($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Dan
Lalor)