SHANGHAI, Aug 23 China Life Insurance Co , the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first-half net profit, hit by sluggish investment returns from domestic shares.

By contrast, main rival Ping An last week reported a 33 percent jump in first-half profit on the back of strong growth in its banking and property insurance units, highlighting its successful business diversification strategy.

China Life, whose earnings are heavily influenced by stock market performance, faces further challenges ahead as heightened concerns over a global economic slowdown could add pressure on Chinese shares .

"The profit decline was mainly the result of lower investment returns and an increase in asset depreciation due to capital market fluctuations," China Life said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

"In the second half ... we will try to better manage our assets and liabilities, better understand the market trend, grasp opportunities and improve investment returns."

DIVERSIFICATION PAYS

Net profit for January-June fell 28 percent to 12.96 billion yuan ($2.02 billion), or 0.46 yuan per share, from 18.03 billion yuan, or 0.64 yuan per share, a year earlier.

That fell short of an average forecast of 14.96 billion yuan from four analysts polled by Reuters.

China Life, which has a stock market value of around $73 billion, suffered from a sluggish domestic stock market in the first half.

China Life's shares ended up 4.32 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday before the earnings were announced, having declined 27 percent this year, compared with a 13.7 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

The world's No. 2 insurer Ping An is expected to outperform its bigger rival in the second half as its move to become a financial conglomerate provides a buffer from a weak investment environment.

China Life, which owns a stake in Guangdong Development Bank as a passive investor, is also looking to follow Ping An and diversify its business.

It has been looking to buy a Chinese lender and recently became the country's first insurer to be granted a licence to invest in private equity, local media reported. (Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Will Waterman)