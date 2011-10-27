* China Life Q3 net 3.75 bln yuan vs forecast of 4.52 bln yuan

* Rival Ping An posted 44 percent drop in Q3 profit

* Profit hit by lower investment returns, higher asset depreciation (Adds company comments, more details)

By Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected 45.7 percent drop in third-quarter profit as a slumping stock market hit investment returns, sending a chilling message to investors ahead of the upcoming initial public offering of smaller rival New China Life.

The results come a day after competitor Ping An Insurance reported a 44 percent slump in quarterly profit largely due to its one-off costs related to the takeover of Shenzhen Development Bank .

China Life's net income during the July-September period fell to 3.75 billion yuan ($590 million) from 6.9 billion yuan a year earlier, missing market expectations of 4.52 billion yuan.

Net profit was "impacted by lower investment returns and higher asset depreciation due to market volatility," China Life said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

China's stock market tumbled 15 percent during the third quarter and is still struggling.

A further 10 percent drop in the stock market from end-September levels would hurt China's Life's annual earnings by 6.1 percent, investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) forecast.

Market volatility has also hurt sales of certain insurance products, such as investment-linked policies, as clients are increasingly drawn to higher-yielding investment products sold at commercial banks.

In a sign of slowing business growth, China Life's premium income grew only 2.8 percent during the first nine months of the year, compared with a 13 percent pace in 2010.

Many analysts expect the trend of market sluggishness and slower premium growth to extend into the fourth quarter, damping demand for insurance stocks even as their valuations have fallen to levels last seen during the worst of the 2008 global financial crisis.

China Life's shares have slumped 38 percent this year in Hong Kong, compared with a 14.5 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

The dismal outlook has cast a shadow over the upcoming IPO of New China Life, which aims to raise $4 billion by selling shares publicly in Hong Kong and Shanghai later this year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)