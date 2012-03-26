(Recasts lead, adds company comment, background)

* China Life posts biggest quarterly profit decline

* May face further headwinds ahead due to market uncertainty

* Rival Ping An's Q4 profit up 9 pct

By Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin

SHANGHAI/HONGKONG, March 26 China Life Insurance posted its biggest quarterly profit slump of 82 percent, hit by lower investment returns and slower growth, and said it faced further headwinds from economic and market uncertainty and fiercer competition.

"Continued inflationary pressure led to an increased tightening of monetary policy and the capital markets experienced depression," the world's biggest life insurer by market value said in a statement on Monday.

"Due to a number of factors such as changes in bancassurance regulations, less competitive investment type life insurance products and increasing labour costs, the insurance industry faced heavy pressures," it said.

In the October-December period, net income fell to 1.6 billion yuan ($253.65 million) from 8.68 billion yuan a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of a profit of 2.3 billion yuan by 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine.

For the full year, China Life's profit fell 45.5 percent, in line with its own forecast made earlier this month.

Chinese insurance companies, which invest around 10 percent of their assets in equities, have been badly hit by a 22 percent domestic stock market slump last year.

But China Life's smaller rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd has proven less vulnerable to stock market volatility due to its strategy of business diversification, posting a quarterly gain of 9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Life insurers, which used to rely heavily on bancassurance, also suffered from drop in sales from rules introduced in late 2010 that barred them from sending their own salespeople into banks. A rush by Chinese lenders into the industry in recent years has also intensified competition in the industry.

Reflecting slower business growth, China Life's premium income during the first two months of this year fell 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 79.4 billion yuan and its market share fell to around a third last year from nearly 70 percent in 2000, according to an analysis by Credit Suisse.

China Life's shares are up just 2.3 percent this year in Hong Kong, compared with a 9.5 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. In contrast, Ping An's shares have gained 14 percent in Hong Kong during the same period.

Earlier this month, the central government appointed Yang Mingsheng, previously vice chairman of the industry watchdog China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), as China Life's president, replacing Yuan Li, who had been in the post for about 10 months. ($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Clare Baldwin in Hong Kong; Editing by Matt Driskill and David Cowell)