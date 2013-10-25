UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Oct 26 China Life Insurance Co Ltd swung to a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier due to investment gains and reduced writedowns.
Net profit reached 7.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) in the quarter ended September, China's biggest insurer said on Friday.
China Life booked a 2.2 billion yuan loss a year earlier as the country's wilting stock markets caused big losses on insurers' investments. ($1 = 6.0820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources