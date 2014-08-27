HONG KONG Aug 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market capitalization, said on Wednesday first-half net profit grew 13.6 percent, above analysts' forecasts.

The company said in a stock exchange filing in Shanghai it had earned 18.4 billion yuan ($3 billion) in the first six months of the year, up from 16.2 billion yuan a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 16.6 billion yuan for the half. ($1 = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)