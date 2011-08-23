SHANGHAI Aug 23 China Life Insurance Co , the world's largest life insurer by market value, posted a 28 percent decline in first-half profit on lower investment returns due to turbulent markets, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earnings for January-June fell to 12.96 billion yuan ($2.02 billion), or 0.46 yuan per share, from 18.03 billion yuan, or 0.64 yuan per share a year earlier, according to the source with direct knowledge of the results.

That compares with an average forecast of 14.96 billion yuan from four analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.401 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)