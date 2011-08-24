* Market cap shrinks by $4 bln after H1 profit drop

* China Life says current mkt not conducive for share issue

* Ping An shares also down 3.6 pct on block deal

By Kelvin Soh and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 24 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd tumbled 12 percent to a 2-1/2 year low on Wednesday after the world's largest life insurer by market value posted disappointing earnings, piling pressure on it to speed up a planned diversification.

China Life's earnings are heavily influenced by the domestic stock market and weakness there caused it to announce late on Tuesday a bigger-than-expected 28 percent drop in first-half net profit.

Its Hong Kong shares dropped as much as 12.2 percent to HK$20.15 on Wednesday, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was down about 1 percent. By the midday break, they were down 11.6 percent, with about 83 million shares changing hands, more than double the 90-day average volume.

China Life's Shanghai-listed shares were down 2.8 percent. The company's total market value shrank by nearly $4 billion on Wednesday, to stand at $70.6 billion.

"China Life's value of new business growth is likely to be the weakest in the sector," Barclays Capital analyst Mark Kellock wrote in a note. "(This) highlights the struggle that the company faces in the near term."

Hong Kong shares of rival Ping An also fell 3.6 percent on Wednesday on news of a block deal of shares worth nearly $1 billion executed at Tuesday's close.

A trader at a large Asian brokerage said 120 million shares of Ping An, representing 3.8 percent of the company's listed shares, were sold at HK$64.85 each, adding to pressure on shares of the sector on Wednesday.

FINANCIAL CONGLOMERATE

But Ping An , the world's No.2 life insurer by market value, last week reported a 33 percent jump in first-half profit on the back of strong growth in its banking and property insurance units, highlighting its successful business diversification strategy.

Ping An is expected to outperform its bigger rival in the second half as its move to become a financial conglomerate provides a buffer from a weak investment environment.

China Life, which owns a stake in Guangdong Development Bank as a passive investor, is also looking to follow Ping An's strategy.

It has been looking to buy a Chinese lender and recently became the country's first insurer to be granted a licence to invest in private equity, local media reported.

After the results and Wednesday's share price drop, the pressure on China Life may rise to fast-track that.

China Life also said on Wednesday the current market environment was not conducive to a share issue.

"There are many ways to raise our solvency ratio, including share or debt issues. Based on the current environment, it may not be suitable for any share issue," Vice-President Liu Jiade told a news conference.

"A debt issue may be more suitable because it requires fewer rounds of regulatory approval and is easier to time."

On Wednesday China Life said its board had approved a proposal to issue subordinated term debts of a total amount not exceeding 30 billion yuan. (Additional reporting by Alison Lui in HONG KONG, Terril Yue Jones and Xie Heng in BEIJING; Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)