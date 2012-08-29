HONG KONG Aug 29 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market value, does not see promising prospects of improving investment yields in the second-half of its fiscal year, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Yang Mingsheng was speaking at a media conference a day after the insurer reported its seventh consecutive decline in quarterly profit. For a related story, see (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)