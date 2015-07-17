* China LNG says Glaucus report misleading, inappropriate
* Says reserves right to take legal action against Glaucus
* Shares down 18.5 pct at HK$1.19, hit day low of HK$0.99
(Adds comments from Glaucus, context)
HONG KONG, July 17 China LNG Group Ltd
on Friday lost as much as a third of its market value as trading
in its shares resumed for the first time since U.S.-based
Glaucus Research described the firm was "a startup without any
proprietary intellectual property".
By the midday trading break, China LNG shares were down 18.5
percent at HK$1.19, recovering from a day low of HK$0.99. But
still heading for their steepest decline since July 8, when Hong
Kong stocks suffered their biggest one-day drop since October
2008, dragged down by another tumble on mainland exchanges.
"The company opines that the malicious and misleading
allegations made in the Glaucus report are totally without merit
and absolutely not supported by any evidence," Chairman Kan Che
Kin said in a statement late on Thursday.
The report was the latest from an independent researcher
questioning corporate practices. In February, Iceberg Research
criticised accounting at Singapore-listed Noble Group
sparking a stock selloff that wiped around $1 billion from the
commodity trader's value.
In Hong Kong, Citron Research is facing legal action from
the securities regulator which called a report about Evergrande
Real Estate Group Ltd misleading.
China LNG requested trading of its shares suspended on July
14, when the stock was at HK$1.46, after Glaucus began research
coverage with a strong sell recommendation.
Glaucus, in a report, said China LNG had no meaningful
operating business or tangible experience in the industry, and
should be valued at or very close to its book value of HK$0.08
per share.
China LNG is a property and securities investment group
which recently diversified into liquefied natural gas (LNG)
related businesses.
In its statement late on Thursday, China LNG said the
content of the report was incorrect and inappropriate. It said
was seeking legal advice and reserved the right to take legal
action against Glaucus.
China LNG also said the claim that its senior management had
no experience of the energy business was "completely misleading"
as its strategy is to establish strategic cooperation with
experienced market players.
"No matter what any investor believes about China LNG's
future plans, potential relationships, or long-term chances, the
simple fact remains that today, in its current form, the
company's operating business is tiny and insignificant," Glaucus
said in response to China LNG's statement, in an email to
Reuters on Friday.
"If China LNG wants to be considered an energy company, it
should be valued at or close to book value, like other energy
companies," Glaucus said.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)