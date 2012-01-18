SHANGHAI Jan 18 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , the country's sixth-largest lender by market value, has received regulatory approval for its plan to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) of bonds, it said.

The funds will be used to extend loans to small companies, the bank said in a statement posted on the Shanghai stock exchange website late on Tuesday.

Both the banking regulator and the central bank have given the green light for the plan, it said.

China's listed banks are expected to raise over 100 billion yuan through equity financing in 2012 as they face pressure to replenish capital due to rapid loan growth and tighter regulation, a state-owned newspaper reported last month citing analysts.

Banks are also expected tap the debt market for funding, it said ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ken Wills)